Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) PT Set at C$50.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) received a C$50.00 target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on KL. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.34.

TSE KL opened at C$52.53 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of C$40.07 and a one year high of C$65.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of C$13.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72.

In other news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$49.82 per share, with a total value of C$2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,455,000. Insiders acquired 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,337,420 in the last ninety days.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

