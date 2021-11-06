Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UNPRF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, August 20th. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised Uniper to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Uniper from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Shares of UNPRF opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41. Uniper has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $42.89.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

