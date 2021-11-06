Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 294.93% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $872,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

