FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $44.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.41. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1,325.1% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 631,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 587,358 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after acquiring an additional 426,495 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,353,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after acquiring an additional 253,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,718,000 after acquiring an additional 241,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

