Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cummins in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $14.88 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $15.94. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

CMI opened at $237.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.22. Cummins has a twelve month low of $216.41 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Amundi bought a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $339,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cummins by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after acquiring an additional 798,253 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $154,145,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Cummins by 84.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,182,000 after acquiring an additional 476,811 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 45.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,652,000 after acquiring an additional 277,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.