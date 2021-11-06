Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

NERV has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

