Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.72%. On average, analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AMPH opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. The company has a market cap of $964.48 million, a PE ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 0.70. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $21.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMPH. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.86% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.