The Pennant Group (PNTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) is scheduled to release its 9/30/2021 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect The Pennant Group to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.890-$0.990 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, analysts expect The Pennant Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PNTG opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $675.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
The Pennant Group Company Profile
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
