The Pennant Group (PNTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) is scheduled to release its 9/30/2021 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect The Pennant Group to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.890-$0.990 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, analysts expect The Pennant Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

PNTG opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $675.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNTG. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.