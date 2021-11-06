Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VWDRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.