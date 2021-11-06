Brokers Set Expectations for Materion Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Materion in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

Shares of MTRN opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Materion has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 9.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Materion in the first quarter worth $1,806,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Materion by 3.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Materion by 26.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Materion by 32.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

