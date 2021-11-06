Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.99.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.22. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.04.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

