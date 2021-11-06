Wedbush Comments on MacroGenics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MacroGenics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.29) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.58). Wedbush also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.42% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.08.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 400,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter worth $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $80,000.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.