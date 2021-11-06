Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TELDF. UBS Group set a $2.76 price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.76.

OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

