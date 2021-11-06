Brandywine Realty Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 2,464 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,230% compared to the typical daily volume of 74 call options.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 231,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 34,192 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BDN opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.51, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

