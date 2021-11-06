FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lumber Liquidators in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.00 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $532.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.40. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 46,033 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $221,151.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 5,033 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,905.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

