FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.99) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.27). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.83.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $276.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.70. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 242,689 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after purchasing an additional 222,043 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 174,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 167,135 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,183,000 after purchasing an additional 148,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 455,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,946,000 after acquiring an additional 131,828 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

