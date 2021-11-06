Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €201.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €182.90 ($215.18).

Shares of SAE opened at €148.00 ($174.12) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €141.19 and a 200 day moving average of €146.87. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

