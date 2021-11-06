Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €201.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €182.90 ($215.18).

Shares of SAE opened at €148.00 ($174.12) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €141.19 and a 200 day moving average of €146.87. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

