Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($32.14) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($32.14) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($37.63) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,682 ($35.04).

Shares of LON:HIK opened at GBX 2,391 ($31.24) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,440.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,466.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 2,158 ($28.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,714 ($35.46). The company has a market capitalization of £5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

