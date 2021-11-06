TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $112.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TechTarget traded as high as $102.47 and last traded at $101.02, with a volume of 1633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.77.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $233,715.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,161.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $102,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,292,444.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,153 shares of company stock worth $8,094,016 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth about $835,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average is $78.33.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.