TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $112.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TechTarget traded as high as $102.47 and last traded at $101.02, with a volume of 1633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.77.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.
In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $233,715.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,161.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $102,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,292,444.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,153 shares of company stock worth $8,094,016 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average is $78.33.
TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
About TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
