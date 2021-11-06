Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Up 15.2% After Strong Earnings

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s share price was up 15.2% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 53,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,441,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Endo International by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 161,675 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Endo International by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 1,928.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 429,959 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter worth about $3,546,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

