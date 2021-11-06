NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NFYEF. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities cut NFI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NFYEF opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64. NFI Group has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

