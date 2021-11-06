UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
EONGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
E.On stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
About E.On
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
