UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EONGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that E.On will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.