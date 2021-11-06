Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.84 Million

Analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will report $116.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.67 million. Regional Management reported sales of $97.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $425.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $425.54 million to $425.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $471.96 million, with estimates ranging from $470.32 million to $473.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other Regional Management news, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,534.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $288,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,766. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RM opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

