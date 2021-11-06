Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $76.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 149,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $8,870,843.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,095,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,894,929 shares of company stock valued at $119,006,518. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 43.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

