Reviewing Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) & GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Thermo Fisher Scientific and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermo Fisher Scientific 0 2 15 1 2.94 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $627.82, indicating a potential upside of 1.79%. Given Thermo Fisher Scientific’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Thermo Fisher Scientific is more favorable than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

Profitability

This table compares Thermo Fisher Scientific and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermo Fisher Scientific 21.93% 28.14% 14.78% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II -49,263.32% -9.11% -5.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thermo Fisher Scientific and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermo Fisher Scientific $32.22 billion 7.53 $6.38 billion $19.55 31.55 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II $70,000.00 14,116.07 -$45.26 million N/A N/A

Thermo Fisher Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

Volatility and Risk

Thermo Fisher Scientific has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific beats GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services. The Life Sciences Solutions segment comprises of portfolio of reagents, instruments, and consumables used in biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs, and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of disease. The Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services that are used for a range of applications in the laboratory on the production line and in the field. The Specialty Diagnostics segment gives diagnostic test kits, reagents, culture media, instruments, and associated products used to increase the speed and accuracy of diagnoses. The Laboratory Products and Services segment involves in providing everything needed for the laboratory, including a combination of self-manufactured and sourced products for customers in research, academic, government, industrial, and healthcare setting

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

