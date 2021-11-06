MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $54.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MGM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.12.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 2.36.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175 in the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.