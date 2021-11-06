Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.16, but opened at $28.70. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $33.43, with a volume of 143,459 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.61.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $55,992.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $104,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $47,000. Bbva USA grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.07 and a beta of 3.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

