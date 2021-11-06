FY2021 EPS Estimates for CVS Health Co. Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $7.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.77. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $93.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.32. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $96.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

