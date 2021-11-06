nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock Price Down 8.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)’s share price fell 8.2% during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $35.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. nLIGHT traded as low as $28.73 and last traded at $29.15. 9,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 253,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LASR. TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $253,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,255,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 13.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,026 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 8.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,144,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 91,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 48.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 2.33.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. nLIGHT’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

