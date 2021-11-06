PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.42.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,828,000 after purchasing an additional 971,638 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,256,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,620,000 after buying an additional 514,349 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $8,558,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 174.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 527,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,101,000 after buying an additional 335,371 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 51.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,240,000 after buying an additional 214,837 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $19.26 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.11.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

