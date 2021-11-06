FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Decreased by Truist Securiti

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) – Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMS. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 3.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

