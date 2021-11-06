Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) had its price target lifted by Acumen Capital from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE HPS.A opened at C$11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52 week low of C$5.72 and a 52 week high of C$12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$129.20 million and a P/E ratio of 9.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.88.

In related news, Director Bill Hammond sold 151,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.80, for a total value of C$1,640,412.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 920,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,939,564.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

