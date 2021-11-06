Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $3.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.41. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ETSY. Truist Securities raised their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.29.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $260.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $283.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,086 shares of company stock worth $33,190,915. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

