Brokers Offer Predictions for Global Payments Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Payments in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $7.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.24.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $136.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.89 and a 200 day moving average of $178.73. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $128.61 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 18.1% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $9,022,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Global Payments by 30.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Global Payments by 1.7% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 227,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,667,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

