CIBC Boosts First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.13.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

Shares of FCR.UN opened at C$19.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,588.33. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$12.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.86.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.