TPI Composites (TPIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. On average, analysts expect TPI Composites to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TPI Composites stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.94 and a beta of 1.47.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPIC shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.08.
About TPI Composites
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
