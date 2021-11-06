TPI Composites (TPIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. On average, analysts expect TPI Composites to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TPI Composites stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.94 and a beta of 1.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TPI Composites stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 462,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.40% of TPI Composites worth $79,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPIC shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.08.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

