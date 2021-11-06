Aterian (ATER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Aterian to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. On average, analysts expect Aterian to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aterian stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. Aterian has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $212.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATER shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aterian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.21.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 181,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,227,000. Institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

