Invitae (NVTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. On average, analysts expect Invitae to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVTA opened at $26.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Invitae has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $61.59.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,133,771 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVTA. Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

