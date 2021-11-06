Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GEI. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.36.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

GEI opened at C$23.52 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.60 and a twelve month high of C$26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.43. The company has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 30.51.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.