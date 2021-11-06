Scotiabank Cuts Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$86.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$80.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$81.50 to C$85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$89.50 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$110.81.

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$80.00 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$45.75 and a 1-year high of C$84.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$130.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$137.18. The firm has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.49, for a total value of C$310,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,292,034.28. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total value of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,264,320. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $1,168,750 over the last ninety days.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

