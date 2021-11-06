National Health Investors (NHI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect National Health Investors to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect National Health Investors to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $51.78 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average is $64.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Health Investors stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of National Health Investors worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NHI. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.