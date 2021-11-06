Ocugen’s (OCGN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Roth Capital currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $79,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 806,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,060,832 over the last three months. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 278.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,899,000 after buying an additional 9,516,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ocugen by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,173,000 after buying an additional 5,822,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ocugen by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after buying an additional 2,283,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ocugen by 431.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 1,551,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

