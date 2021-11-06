AMREP (NYSE:AXR) & Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Financial Contrast

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) and Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of AMREP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Gaucho Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of AMREP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Gaucho Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AMREP and Gaucho Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMREP 18.19% 9.78% 8.65% Gaucho Group -633.94% N/A -56.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AMREP and Gaucho Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMREP 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaucho Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMREP and Gaucho Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMREP $40.07 million 2.74 $7.39 million N/A N/A Gaucho Group $640,000.00 42.95 -$5.65 million N/A N/A

AMREP has higher revenue and earnings than Gaucho Group.

Summary

AMREP beats Gaucho Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMREP

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and operation of real estate projects. It operates through the Real Estate Development, Fashion and E-Commerce, and Corporate. The Real Estate Development segment includes hospitality and winery operations. The Fashion and E-Commerce segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of high-end fashion and accessories sold through an e-commerce platform. The company was founded by Scott L. Mathis on April 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

