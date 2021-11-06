Financial Comparison: ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) versus Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Natus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Natus Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Natus Medical and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natus Medical 0.39% 7.72% 5.40% ADM Tronics Unlimited -12.58% -13.84% -7.90%

Risk & Volatility

Natus Medical has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Natus Medical and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natus Medical and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natus Medical $415.68 million 2.33 -$16.61 million $0.39 72.69 ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 2.41 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

ADM Tronics Unlimited has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natus Medical.

Summary

Natus Medical beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc. provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders. The company was founded by Maurizio Liverani, John Robert Camber Porter, William New, Jr., Brian Prinn and William W. Moore on May 26, 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. operates as a technology-based developer and manufacturer, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

