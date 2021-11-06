Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.43.

A number of research firms have commented on CELTF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price target on shares of Centamin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.28 on Friday. Centamin has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

