Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Camping World (NYSE:CWH) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

Get Camping World alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CWH. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist dropped their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19. Camping World has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 254.20% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Camping World will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,749,000 after purchasing an additional 168,858 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Camping World by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,289,000 after buying an additional 116,612 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 709,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,063,000 after buying an additional 139,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.