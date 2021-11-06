Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSV. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average of $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $873.47 million, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $52.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In other Carriage Services news, EVP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $737,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

