Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$67.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MRU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins raised their price target on Metro to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, NBF raised their price target on Metro to C$67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$66.18.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$64.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.64. Metro has a twelve month low of C$52.63 and a twelve month high of C$66.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Metro will post 3.6799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.98%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

