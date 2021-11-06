CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $723.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. CBTX has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 30.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CBTX by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 108,595 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,627,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBTX by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 47,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CBTX by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBTX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,472,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. 39.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

