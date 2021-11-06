JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $98.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $77.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.96.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JD.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

